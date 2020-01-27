Imo state PDP chair resigns shortly after Ihedioha approaches S’Court for review of judgement

Advertisement

THE People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Imo state chairman, Charles Ezekwem, has resigned from his position, stating ‘prevailing circumstances’ as the reason for his decision.

In the resignation letter sighted by The ICIR, Ezekwem expressed regret over the ‘inconveniences’ faced by the party and thanked his team for their support and the trust reposed in his leadership.

The former party chairman also said he would no longer continue his membership in the Okigwe local government area chapter of the PDP.

” In view of the prevailing circumstances within my party vis-a-vis my present standing as the State Chairman of the PDP Imo State and after due consultation with my family, and with the approval of my supporters, I hereby tender my resignation as PDP Chairman Imo State,” the statement read in part.

This is coming shortly after the ousted governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha, made it public that he and his legal team would be seeking a review of the judgment that saw to the premature end of his tenure.

Vanguard reports that the executive director of Abuja Discussion Group (ADG), Manzo Abubakar, announced in a press conference that the sacked governor would be approaching the apex court to seek redress.

Recall that Ihedioha was removed as governor on January 14, following a ruling by the Supreme Court, which declared Hope Uzodinma as the winner of the Imo state gubernatorial election.

Earlier, PDP had demanded that the ruling be reversed or the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, resign from his position.

The party indeed had organised protests in several states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but all to no avail.