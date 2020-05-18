Impounded Flair aviation aircraft is Canadian-based, not UK as touted by Aviation Minister

CONTRARY to claim by Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation that the impounded Flair Aviation is a United Kingdom (UK) -based chartered aircraft, findings by The ICIR has shown that the airline has its headquarters at Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights…,” the Minister had stated.

In June, 2018, the operator moved from its previous base in Kelowna, British Columbia, also in Canada to its new location at the Edmonton International Airport.

The decision to move the airline believed would create 75 more jobs at Edmonton and about 300 more in the future.

The ICIR further checked through the list of licensed airline operators by the UK Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) but Flair Aviation was missing in the three categories of license holders. The only airline operator that appeared close is Flairjet limited but again, it has a different corporate logo and also based in Oxford, UK.

But, several media organisations have reported Flair Aviation as a UK airline operator.

However, the Aviation Minister had earlier expressed disappointment at the airline for flouting the special flight arrangement it had with the federal government.

He said the airline was given approval by the federal government for humanitarian operations but was caught conducting commercial flights.

He thereafter threatened that a maximum penalty would apply.

“…This is callous! The aircraft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be the maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve, “Sirika tweeted via his official handle on Sunday.

Moreover, it was gathered that the aircraft was chartered to evacuate foreign nationals out of Nigeria, but rather than stick with the agreement, it flew more passengers for commercial purposes.

As a result, the aircraft was impounded while its crew members are currently being interrogated.

The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737-400 aircraft that is capable of conveying up to 156 passengers. Aside, it also operates on behalf of other Canadian airlines.

In April, 2019, Flair reportedly sold 25 percent of its shares to United States-based investment company as part of moves to expand its operations.

Owned by Jim Scott, the airline which has a bad reputation among its customers for usual flight cancellation, has been operating low-cost passenger services since 2005.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on 23rd March 2020 placed a restriction on flights into Nigeria for an initial one month as measures to curb the Coronavirus disease spread(COVID-19).

Following the one month completion, the airport closure was extended by two weeks.

On 6th May, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), announced an extension by another four weeks.