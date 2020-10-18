In less than an hour, #EndSARS protesters raise over N1 million for lady with no limb

NIGERIAN #EndSARS protestors have in less than an hour donated over N1 million for a young lady identified as Jane Obiene, who marched out with one limb, to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

Good fortune found Obiene when she stepped out bearing crutches as she joined hundreds of Nigerians in Abuja, to protest against the brutality that has characterized the operations of officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A photo of Obiene marching was shared on Twitter by Jonathan Odoba, a Twitter user who described her as his hero.

“My hero for today was this lady. She walked all through the protest #Endsars,” his tweet which has now gained over 18,000 likes and 16,000 retweets read.

Within hours, another Twitter user identified as Aproko Doctor reshared the image and called on people to donate to buy Obiene a prosthetic leg.

“This is Jane. She’s been unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, she came out in the #EndSARS protests and we need to help. Please click the link below to donate to this, if you can’t donate, please RT, someone might see it on your TL,” Aproko Doctor wrote.

As of the time of this report, 132 people had donated over N1 million to the funding goal of N1.5 million.

Obiene is not the only one who has benefitted from the goodwill of young Nigerians since the #EndSARS protests kicked off last week.

Nigerians who believe in the movement and seek reformation of the Nigerian Police Force have donated to not only sustain the protests but also to provide medical and legal aid as well as food and drinks for protestors.