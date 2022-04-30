- Advertisement -
INEC begins distribution of over 44,000 PVCs in Kwara

Politics and GovernanceINEC
Editorial
Related

1min read

By Dare Akogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara will today commence distribution of over 44,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to newly registered voters in the state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Malam Garba Madami, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin.

Madami said that the collection of the PVCs would take place in all the 16 local government offices of the commission for those who registered between June and December 2021.

“In Kwara State, we have received 44,506 PVCs,” Madami said.

He urged the new registrants within the period to approach INEC offices across the 16 local government areas in the state for collection.

The resident electoral commissioner added that the collection would be from 9am and 3pm daily except on weekends.

He appealed to the people of the state to avail themselves of the opportunity of devolution of registration to wards to register for their PVCs.

Madami warned the people against double registration, adding that it was a criminal offence to register more than once.

The REC also urged Nigerians that just turned 18 years and above or those who had not registered before now to start the process online.

According to him, “they should log on to CVR.inecnigeria.org and visit the registration areas at the local government INEC offices or INEC state office to complete the registration.”

Madami implored the eligible residents to take full advantage of the rotational exercise at the ward level to register.

It would be recalled that the third quarter of PVC registration ended on March 30, while the fourth and last quarter commenced on April 17 and will end in June 2022.

