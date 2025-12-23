INEC rejects Turaki-led PDP working committee, cites court judgments

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would not recognise the Kabiru Turaki–led National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), citing existing court judgments and unresolved legal processes surrounding the party’s leadership.

The INEC made this known in a letter dated December 22, 2025, signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, a copy of which was made available to journalists.

It noted that the commission received several requests from legal representatives of the PDP asking it to recognise and update its website with the list of national officers said to have been elected at the party’s National Convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The requests were reviewed in the light of all material facts, extant laws, and subsisting court judgments touching directly on the subject matter,” the commission wrote in the letter.

The INEC referred to two judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja: suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, delivered on October 31, 2025, and suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/2299/2025, delivered on November 14, 2025.

“Both judgments, which are final in nature and binding on all parties, expressly restrained the commission from supervising, monitoring, recognising, or in any manner whatsoever giving effect to the outcome of the PDP national convention,” INEC said.

The commission noted that while notices of appeal had been filed against the judgments, it was settled in law that the filing of an appeal did not amount to a stay of execution.

“Until the judgments are set aside or stayed by a competent court, the commission remains bound to obey and give full effect to them in line with Section 287(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the letter read.

The commission also referenced interim orders issued by the Oyo State High Court, clarifying that INEC had been struck out of the suit for want of jurisdiction. It added that interim orders could not override or nullify subsisting final judgments of courts of coordinate or superior jurisdiction.

“In light of the above pending suits, your request is prejudicial and cannot be acceded to until the determination of the pending appeals,” it added.

The INEC further revealed that another suit filed by the PDP was pending before the Federal High Court in Ibadan, where the party was seeking an order compelling the commission to recognise the National Working Committee and members of the National Executive Committee elected at the Ibadan convention.

“In the circumstances, and in obedience to the rule of law and subsisting court orders, the commission is unable to accede to the demand to recognise or update the list of the national officers said to have emerged from the PDP national convention of 15th–16th November, 2025,” the commission stated.

It stressed that it clearly restated its position to the PDP leadership during a meeting at INEC headquarters on Friday, December 19, 2025, including its commitment to due process and respect for judicial authority.

The commission, therefore, assured stakeholders of its continued resolve to act strictly within the bounds of the Constitution and the rule of law.