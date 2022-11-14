33.1 C
Inflation: Nigerians spend N57.1tn on household consumption in 6 months

Business and EconomyNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File photo
NIGERIANS’ consumption expenditure rose to N57.08 trillion in the first half of 2022 as a result of rising inflation, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed.

According to the report, Nigeria’s household consumption expenditure in H1 2022 increased by 14.4 per cent compared to N49.89 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

The  report titled ‘Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report (Expenditure and Income Approach)’ defined household final consumption expenditure as spending, including “imputed expenditure, incurred by resident households on individual consumption goods and services. This is calculated as a residual.”

The NBS further disclosed that household final consumption grew by 6.94 per cent and 17.64 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2022 respectively, on a year-on-year basis, in real terms.

The report stated that the growth rates were lower compared to those of the corresponding quarters of 2021, which recorded 47.16 per cent and 42.40 per cent respectively.

“The observed trend since 2020 indicates that real household consumption expenditure declined in Q1 and Q2 accounting for negative growth rates informed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, positive growth rates were recorded in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 as well as the four quarters of 2021. As the economy recovers from the shock of the pandemic, Q1 and Q2 2022 growth rates have shown lower rates relative to the corresponding quarters of 2021.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, real household consumption expenditure grew by -8.50 per cent in Q1, and 2.32 per cent in Q2 2022. In nominal terms, household final consumption expenditure grew by 8.14 per cent in Q1, and 20.99 per cent in Q2 2022.”

In its report, the NBS revealed that household consumption accounted for 76.79 per cent of real GDP at market prices in Q1 2022, and 78.99 per cent in Q2 2022, leaving little for investments and others.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

