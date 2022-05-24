31.1 C
Abuja

Inflation: Nollywood producer Aremu Afolayan slams Osinbajo

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

NOLLYWOOD actor and movie producer Aremu Afolayan has lamented the fragile state of Nigeria’s economy after he allegedly changed 6,500 Dirham into N1 million in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I wish everyone can move out of Nigeria, let’s see who you evil serpent will govern over,” Afolayan wrote on his Instagram page @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil, describing Nigeria as “a dead country”.

He specifically called out Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for not living up to the expectations of many Nigerians who had hoped that the standard of living in the country would improve under the current administration.

“@profosinbajo I thought you are of God. I thought you no (sic) God. I thought you fight for humanity. I thought you are person of God. You are faceless to me. I thought your time will bring peace and fortune to my people. Pls stop going to church, it’s not worth it,” he wrote.

Nigeria narrowly exited its second recession in four years in early 2021, but growth remains slow despite that fact that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report released last month projected the Nigerian economy to grow by 3.4 per cent in 2022, up from 2.7 per cent earlier projected.

The report, however, reduced the global growth projection to 3.6 per cent in both 2022 and 2023, citing the impact of the costly humanitarian crisis and economic damage from the Russian war in Ukraine.

Nigeria relies on oil for 90 per cent of foreign reserves, making it vulnerable to the limited access to United States dollars, although the country is seeking to advance agriculture, information and communications technology (ICT), and the creative industries, such as the thriving music and Nollywood film industries, as potential export alternatives.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Tough times for businesses as CBN raises lending rate to 13%

NIGERIA's small and medium enterprises are in for more difficulty in access to finance...
National News

EFCC storms Rochas Okorocha’s Abuja residence

OPERATIVES of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the Abuja...
Conflict and Security

Insurgents kill 40 farmers in Borno community

ABOUT forty residents of Borno were reportedly killed after insurgents invaded farms in Rann,...
Conflict and Security

How residents contribute to insecurity in Anambra – Police

ANAMBRA State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has blamed the high level of insecurity...
Media Opportunities

The Constructive Institute offers global journalism conference

THE Constructive Institute is inviting registrations for its 4th Global Constructive Journalism Conference. The conference...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTough times for businesses as CBN raises lending rate to 13%

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.