APC primary: We have no plans to provide accommodation for delegates – Osinbajo campaign team

THE Osinbajo Campaign Media Team, a support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said it has no plans to provide hotel accommodation for delegates during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

The group spoke while reacting to reports credited to the the Vice President’s Special Assistant on Political Matters Babafemi Ojudu.

Ojudu had while addressing delegates and journalists in Niger State on Wednesday revealed that Osinbajo’s associates had concluded plans to provide transportation, accommodation and food for delegates throughout their stay in Abuja for the APC primary election.

However, reacting to the Ojudu’s comments, the Osinbajo Campaign Media Team, in a statement on Thursday, urged the public to ignore the reports.

“We have seen an outlandish news report that a so-called Osinbajo Campaign Organisation has said that it would provide hotel accommodation for more than 7,000 APC delegates across the country during the party’s presidential primary election.

“Attributing such a claim to Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President in the Office of the Vice-President, the report falsely claimed that Ojudu announced this to delegates in Minna while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party’s primaries.

“For the records, Ojudu at no time made such a claim and the Osinbajo Campaign Team has no such plans,” the statement said.

The ICIR reported that Ojudu assured APC delegates, particularly those from Niger State, that Osinbajo’s associates would take care of their accommodation, transportation and feeding when they arrive Abuja for the primary election.

He said, “Those of us who are his friends and associates have made hotel accommodation available for you. I want to inform you that coming to Abuja, you have no fear of any kind. Before you leave here, we will let you know the hotel in which you are going to stay.

“Your feeding in the hotel will be done by us. Then there will be buses in the hotel to take you from the hotel to the venue of the conference. We are going to have a desk in the hotel that is going to take care of your needs.”