APC primary: Osibanjo’s associates to provide hotel, food for delegates – Ojudu

Vincent Ufuoma
ASSOCIATES and friends of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo have promised to provide hotel accommodation and food for delegates coming for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary slated for this month in Abuja.

The delegates will elect the presidential candidate of the party during the primary election. Osinbajo is seeking the presidential ticket of the APC.

The Vice President’s Special Assistant on Political Matters Babafemi Ojudu revealed this while addressing delegates and journalists in Niger State on Wednesday.

Ojudu assured the delegates, particularly those from the state, that Osinbajo’s associates would take care of their accomodation, transportation and feeding when they arrive Abuja for the primary election.

He said, “Those of us who are his friends and associates have made hotel accommodation available for you.

“I want to inform you that coming to Abuja, you have no fear of any kind. Before you leave here, we will let you know the hotel in which you are going to stay.

“Your feeding in the hotel will be done by us. Then there will be buses in the hotel to take you from the hotel to the venue of the conference. We are going to have a desk in the hotel that is going to take care of your needs.”

He assured that the vice president wanted to partner with the delegates and won’t let them suffer during their stay in Abuja for the convention.

Ojudu also said the vice president would visit each hotel where the delegates would be accommodated to talk to them and canvass for their votes.

The ICIR had reported that the APC presidential primary election has been rescheduled to hold on May 29, 2022.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, announced the new date while addressing journalists on Wednesday after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The primary election was earlier scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

