2023: Osinbajo picks APC presidential forms

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This was disclosed by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, via Twitter on Thursday.

According to Akande, the forms, which cost N100 million, was bought for the vice president by support groups and individual citizens across the country.

“A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team, just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the states. Today, VP Osinbajo is in Cross River and Bayelsa states,” he said.

Osinbajo declared his intention to run for president on April 11.

In a video released on his Twitter handle, Osinbajo said his experience as Vice President over the past seven years placed him in a better position to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He has since then embarked on consultations with APC stakeholders.

On Wednesday, the Vice President visited stakeholders in Taraba and Adamawa states, where he said his only reason for wanting to become President was to serve Nigerians.

“My reason for aspiring for the office of the President of Nigeria is to serve the Nigerian people. I have no other reason or objective except to serve,” he said.