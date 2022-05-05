- Advertisement -
2023: I’m contesting to make a difference – Al-Sa’ad Al-Mustapha

Omolola Pedro
AL- Sa’ad Al-Mustapha, an aspirant seeking to represent Bida North Constituency in the Niger State House of Assembly, has said he wants to make a difference.

 

Al-Mustapha said he has the qualities to represent his people because, according to him, he is emphatic, vibrant and has integrity.

He disclosed this in an interview with The ICIR.

The ICIR is giving aspirants an opportunity to share their manifestos.

Al-Mustapha also said he will pay special attention to the education sector by building state of the art JAMB registration and examination centres which would be equipped with internet facilities and computers, so that people would no longer travel long distances to write examinations.

“This way, people are respected, and they can get relief,” he said.

On how he intends to fund his ambition, Al-Mustapha observed that there’s a need to awaken the political consciousness of the people, so that more attention would be given to ideas rather than to material things.

“Funding isn’t necessarily about the money shared to people to get votes. Funding is largely to organize, mobilize and execute plans, which includes logistics and reaching out to people of like minds and well meaning individuals to come together to assist financially to get the desired result,” the aspirant added.

He said people with more money have been tested with leadership positions but they did not achieve results.

“Constituency allowance and allocations are enough to do something reasonable for the people,” he noted.

Al-Mustapha added that politicians who used huge sums of money to fund elections end up performing below expectations, as their attention would be on the recovery of the money that was spent during the election process.

