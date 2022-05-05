2023: Amosun joins presidential race, unfolds two pillars agenda

— 1 min read

Former Ogun State governor and Senator representing Ogun Central Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday officially declared his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Amosun formally declared his presidential ambition at the Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre in Abuja.

He is joining over 16 candidates that have earlier declared their intention to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor unfolded a two pillars agenda aimed at transforming the country.

“The two pillars of the agenda that I will elaborate in the weeks ahead are national security and economic development.

“Upon these two pillars, we will create a national architecture for human flourishing that is unprecedented in our national history,” he said.

He added that the two pillars will erect a national agenda, different from national security and economic development.

“Based on these two pillars, we will erect a national agenda which, apart from national security and economic development, will include healthcare, education, agriculture and food security, infrastructural, rural and urban development, technology, innovation and digital economy, and nation-building.

“Guided by the unprecedented investment in human security, the integration of the eight areas of this carefully planned agenda for national reawakening will, within four years, unleash unparalleled human resource that will make Nigerians proud of their motherland.”

He also promised to mobilise Nigeria’s human and natural resources to rebuild the education sector, healthcare and other critical sectors in the country.

Present at the declaration were the First Lady Aisha Buhari, Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi, Amosun’s wife, Olufunso Amosun, and lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly.