Court sentences man to death by hanging over murder of Ekiti monarch

A MAN identified as Stephen Omoniyi has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of Gbadebo Olowoselu, the traditional ruler of Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Justice Kayode Ogundana of the State High Court passed the sentence while delivering judgment in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Omoniyi murdered the monarch in August 2018. He reportedly stabbed the royal father to death with a knife after a meeting of the traditional council in the town.

It was gathered that Omoniyi was from the same royal family as the slain traditional ruler.

In his ruling, the judge said that the prosecutor, Adegboyega Morakinyo, was able to prove the murder case against Omoniyi beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge rejected the argument made by the defense counsel that the suspect was insane when he committed the crime.