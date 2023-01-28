Amotekun arrests man for raping 2 minors in Osogbo

THE Osun State Western Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping two minors in Osogbo.

The state’s Amotekun Corps Commander, Bashir Adewinmbi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Saturday, January 28.

He said that the unnamed suspect, said to be a serial rapist, was arrested after a tip-off by residents of the area where he committed the offence.

According to him, the suspect lured his five-year-old and seven-year-old victims to an uncompleted building in the Akepe area of Osogbo, where he raped them.

“Investigation showed that the suspect is highly notorious and a serial rapist.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime and he has been transferred to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“I thank residents of the area of the incident who did well by informing us about what happened. I appreciate them for their support,’’ Adewinmbi said.

The Amotekun commander reiterated the corps’s commitment to fighting crimes in Osun and assured cooperation with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

Adewinmbi noted that it was wrong to politicise criminality and assured Osun residents of protection in collaboration with other security agencies.