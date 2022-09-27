28.1 C
Abuja

Obi backs Akeredolu’s call to arm Amotekun with sophisticated weapons

Conflict and SecurityPolitics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
LP Peter Obi and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate has supported the call by the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to arm men of the South-West Security Network, known as Amotekun, with sophisticated weapons.

Obi, who spoke when he paid a condolence visit today to Akeredolu in Akure, described the governor as a leader who would always speak the truth no matter the consequences.

In a statement signed by Akeredolu’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, Obi charged the governor to continue to take every necessary step to protect residents of the state, noting that the governor was doing the right thing.

“I urge you to continue in that direction. You represent one of those things Nigerians desire, the ability to speak the truth no matter the consequences.

“Arm those special security people. Take every step to protect your people. It is important and it is your duty. I’m happy that you are speaking out always when necessary. May God Almighty continue to be with you and bless all of you,” he said.

The LP flag-bearer stated that things were going wrong in the country because people chose to keep quiet, while commending Akeredolu, a member of the All Progressives Congress, for speaking up for the people.

Akeredolu has continued to insist that the Amotekun Corps must be armed to adequately discharge their duties of protecting residents of the state.

He said that state security outfits backed by law anywhere in Nigeria must have access to the same sophisticated weapons that the marauders have.

Last week, the governor vowed that necessary laws would be put in place to back the purchase of arms for the Amotekun Corps.

Most Read

