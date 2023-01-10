15.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Ondo to spend N3.2bn on arms for Amotekun, others

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
Amotekun Corps
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ondo State government has disclosed that it will spend N3.2 billion on security this year.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, made the disclosure while presenting the 2023 budget analysis to journalists in Akure, on Monday, January 9.

He said N2 billion was earmarked to provide security hardware for the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun.

“Provision of security hardware for Amotekun, N2 billion; procurement of security vehicles, N500 million; provision of security equipment/infrastructure, N700 million,” he noted.

He added that N5 million will use to purchase 10 motorcycles for court bailiffs and security personnel, as well as other staff.

The commissioner said the budget was prepared from the inputs garnered from Town Hall meetings with various stakeholders across the state including farmers, market women, youths, professional bodies, persons with disabilities and the organised private sector.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had, on December 5, 2022, presented a total budget proposal of N272.73 billion to the state House of Assembly, but the lawmakers passed N275. 98 billion, which he signed into law in December.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

DSS director’s wife stops Kano gov candidate from boarding flight

AISHA Bichi, the wife of the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS)...
Oil and Gas

FG shifts fuel importation deadline to 2024

THE Federal government on Monday projected that Nigeria would be ending the importation of...
Business and Economy

2023: Nigerian Economic Summit set for dialogue with presidential candidates

THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says plans are underway to hold a series...
Conflict and Security

Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack

THE Edo State Police Command says it has rescued six of the passengers abducted...
Media Opportunities

East-West Center hosts webinar on China’s covid policy

THE East-West Center is inviting registrations for its webinar on the topic, "China: The...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
DSS director’s wife stops Kano gov candidate from boarding flight

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.