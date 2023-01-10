Insecurity: Ondo to spend N3.2bn on arms for Amotekun, others

THE Ondo State government has disclosed that it will spend N3.2 billion on security this year.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Emmanuel Igbasan, made the disclosure while presenting the 2023 budget analysis to journalists in Akure, on Monday, January 9.

He said N2 billion was earmarked to provide security hardware for the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun.

“Provision of security hardware for Amotekun, N2 billion; procurement of security vehicles, N500 million; provision of security equipment/infrastructure, N700 million,” he noted.

He added that N5 million will use to purchase 10 motorcycles for court bailiffs and security personnel, as well as other staff.

The commissioner said the budget was prepared from the inputs garnered from Town Hall meetings with various stakeholders across the state including farmers, market women, youths, professional bodies, persons with disabilities and the organised private sector.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had, on December 5, 2022, presented a total budget proposal of N272.73 billion to the state House of Assembly, but the lawmakers passed N275. 98 billion, which he signed into law in December.