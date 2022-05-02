- Advertisement -
Hoodlums kidnap pastor over land tussle in Ado Ekiti

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Commissioner of Police Tunde Mobayo
HOODLUMS has kidnapped a man identified as Julius Tolani over a protracted land tussle in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

The ICIR understands that the incident happened in the Ajebandele area of the state capital on Sunday.

Alabi Okoro, a resident who spoke to The ICIR during a visit to the area, said Tolani, who is also a pastor, was kidnapped during church service.

He said that the incident was linked into a land tussle between Tolani’s family and one Chief of Akogun.

“Chief Julius Tolani was kidnapped by some hoodlums over a land tussle around 9:00 am at his church yesterday.

“He happens to be one of the landlords in this community, but the land has been a subject of court litigation between the families if Chief Akogun and Chief Ogidigbo for the past five years,” Okoro said.

He noted that Tolani belongs to the Ogidigbo family.

Okoro added that before Sunday’s incident, the hoodlums, whom he believed were sponsored by the Akoguns, had always come to threaten Tolani and residents of the area.

He said the state government and the Commissioner of Police Tunde Mobayo were aware of the crisis.

Okoro further disclosed that some suspects have been arrested. But he said Tolani has not been released.

Okoro also alleged that Akogun and his sons were using their influence as lawyers to frustrate the course of justice in the matter.

Meanwhile, residents of the area blocked the ever busy Ado-Ikere road to protest the incident on Monday.

The protest left many commuters and other road users stranded for hours.

According to the protesters, the state of insecurity in the area is alarming as they could no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

The said the protest was to call the attention of appropriate authorities to find solution to the problem.

The ICIR made unsuccessful efforts to get the reaction of the State police spokesperson Sunday Abutu. But he did not answer several calls put across to his phone.

He also did not reply SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him concerning the matter.

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

