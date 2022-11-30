29 C
Abuja

Amotekun nabs two ritualists for attempted murder in Ekiti

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Amotekun Corps
TWO suspected ritualists have been apprehended for attempted murder by operatives of the Western Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, in Ekiti State.

The suspects – Adeniyi Oluwafemi, 28, and Abdulazeez Ogunsakin, 52, were paraded by the Corps Commandant Joe Komolafe in the state capital on Wednesday, November 30.

According to Komolafe, the two suspects were accused of attempting to kill a lady for money ritual in Ado-Ekiti.

The retired Brigadier General said one of the suspects, Oluwafemi, allegedly ambushed the victim on her way to church on the fateful day and attempted to slit her throat.

He explained that luck, however, ran against the suspect as the lady struggled with him and made frantic efforts to collect the knife.

The lady was said to have sustained serious injuries on her right hand and raised alarm, which led to the arrest of the suspect by residents of the area.

Addressing newsmen, the suspect said he wanted to use the lady for money ritual.

He disclosed that his accomplice, Ogunsakin, a herbalist, had given him the contract to get human parts for him for ritual purposes.

The victim, Godfirst Osigba, who also recounted her ordeal to newsmen, said she was on her way to church on the fateful day when one of the suspects suddenly accosted her and made efforts to slit her throat.

She explained that one of the suspects was her neighbour in the Kajola area of Ado-Ekiti, where she was working as an apprentice.

Vincent Ufuoma
