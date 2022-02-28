33.1 C
Ekiti monarch shot by gunmen in failed kidnap attempt

Vincent Ufuoma
THE Atah of Ayede Ekiti Adeleye Orisagbemi, a first class monarch in Ekiti State, was shot by suspected gunmen in the late hours of Sunday.

The ICIR understands that the incident happened along the Isan and Ayede Ekiti road around 9:00 pm when the monarch was returning from a meeting.

Witnesses said the gunmen, who left the monarch with multiple injuries, had attempted to kidnap him.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

However Abutu said the monarch was coming from Ijero Ekiti when the incident occurred, contrary to speculations in some quarters that he was returning from Isan Ekiti.

Abutu said the police was on the trail of the perpetrators.

He also confirmed that the monarch was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Earlier this month, the former chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Bamgboye Adegoroye, and one occupant of his car were kidnapped along the same road where the monarch was attacked.

Previous articleAir Peace remains mum two days after three-day ultimatum

