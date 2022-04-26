2023: Sowore says it will be wrong to cede presidency to South-East

— 2 mins read

SAHARA Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has faulted calls for the presidency to be ceded to the South-East region in the 2023 general elections.

The 2023 presidential hopeful spoke when he featured on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said zoning the presidency to the South-East region would make no difference if the selected candidate was not the right person to lead the country.

According to him, the presidency should be zoned to competence and great character.

He noted that many people in the South-East region are ot even interested in who becomes the next president as they are only interested in a referendum.

“An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead,” he said.

“Each time there is an election cycle, the political elites in Nigeria who make this decision, which is undemocratic, will throw a bone at the Nigerian people. And their singsong this time around is that they want an Igbo to become the president. It’s not a decision that was taken with consent and the affirmation of the Nigerian people.

“If you go to Igboland today, they are not even interested in the elections. How do you tell IPOB members that it’s their turn to be president when they are agitating for a referendum and self-determination. Nobody went to the Yorubas to say who they wanted. Nobody went to Nigerians.

“All Nigerians are entitled to good governance and progress. An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead. We should zone the presidency to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character.

“It’s a very divisive strategy to make people believe that if you bring an Igbo president, suddenly Nigeria will become El-Dorado.”

Sowore’s statement is coming barely 48 hours after the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and other major socio-political groups in different parts of the country, including Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), renewed calls for Igbo presidency in Abuja on Tuesday.

The groups called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other South West aspirants to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.

They insisted that the South-East should produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 for equity, justice and fairness.

The groups maintained that if the political class and the retired military generals could concede the presidency to the Yoruba in 1999, the same approach could be adopted to micro-zone power to the Igbo.