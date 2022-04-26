- Advertisement -
34.1 C
Abuja

2023: Sowore says it will be wrong to cede presidency to South-East

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

SAHARA Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has faulted calls for the presidency to be ceded to the South-East region in the 2023 general elections.

The 2023 presidential hopeful spoke when he featured on Arise Television on Tuesday.

He said zoning the presidency to the South-East region would make no difference if the selected candidate was not the right person to lead the country.

READ ALSO: 

Court overturns bail conditions that confined Sowore to Abuja

Again, Sowore joins presidential race

Court awards N2m against SSS for illegal seizure of Sowore’s phones

- Advertisement -

Police know my brother’s killers -Sowore

Presidency defends state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

According to him, the presidency should be zoned to competence and great character.

He noted that many people in the South-East region are ot even interested in who becomes the next president as they are only interested in a referendum.

“An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead,” he said.

“Each time there is an election cycle, the political elites in Nigeria who make this decision, which is undemocratic, will throw a bone at the Nigerian people. And their singsong this time around is that they want an Igbo to become the president. It’s not a decision that was taken with consent and the affirmation of the Nigerian people.

“If you go to Igboland today, they are not even interested in the elections. How do you tell IPOB members that it’s their turn to be president when they are agitating for a referendum and self-determination. Nobody went to the Yorubas to say who they wanted. Nobody went to Nigerians.

- Advertisement -

“All Nigerians are entitled to good governance and progress. An Igbo man becoming the president will not make a difference if he’s not the right person to lead. We should zone the presidency to the geographical area or intellectual area known as competence and great character.

“It’s a very divisive strategy to make people believe that if you bring an Igbo president, suddenly Nigeria will become El-Dorado.”

Sowore’s statement is coming barely 48 hours after the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and other major socio-political groups in different parts of the country, including Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Middle Belt Forum (MBF), renewed calls for Igbo presidency in Abuja on Tuesday.

The groups called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other South West aspirants to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.

They insisted that the South-East should produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 for equity, justice and fairness.

The groups maintained that if the political class and the retired military generals could concede the presidency to the Yoruba in 1999, the same approach could be adopted to micro-zone power to the Igbo.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Yahaya Bello pays N100m APC nomination fee, picks forms Wednesday

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday paid the sum of N100 million...
Banking and Finance

CBN grants Airtel full super agent licence

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (‘CBN’) has granted Airtel Mobile Commerce Nigeria Ltd, a...
Conflict and Security

DSS warns of plot to attack worship, relaxation centres

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of a plot by criminal elements...
Media Opportunities

EJN offers grants to cover marine crisis in Mediterranean Sea

Earth Journalism Network (EJN), With support from the Adessium Foundation,  is offering grants to selected...
Judiciary

Supreme Court nullifies Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra guber poll

THE Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Andy Uba, the candidate of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Electricity consumers should not purchase, repair transformers, others – FCCPC

The ICIR offers health reporting fellowship

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Adama, CEO accused of multi-million naira investment fraud, allegedly eyes National Assembly

Orlando Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEJN offers grants to cover marine crisis in Mediterranean Sea
Next articleDSS warns of plot to attack worship, relaxation centres

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.