Police know my brother’s killers -Sowore

Omoyele Sowore said this during a Zoom meeting held on Thursday in honour of his deceased brother, Olajide.

“What the Police commissioner was telling me yesterday was that they know who carried out the killing, but they don’t have tracking devices,” he said.

He also said legal steps would be taken against the Nigerian government over the death of his brother.

“My position is that they are responsible for this until proven otherwise,” he said.

The human rights activist said that even if the government was proven innocent, the lack of security placed responsibility on the shoulders of the government.

He said the recurrence of incidences such as kidnap and killings should quicken revolution in the country.

“What is unfortunate about Nigeria is that Nigeria’s worst people are killing our best people in Nigeria. That is why this revolution has to be hastened,” he said.

Sowore noted that he was unable to attend his brother’s funeral due to a judgment delivered in 2019 which placed him on open detention within Abuja.

“Of course you know the Nigerian government kept me here since August 2019 after they arrested me. They found a judge who agreed to keep me in Abuja.

“Today is also the first day of my daughter in secondary school. She was also very sad because her uncle is late and because she expected me to drive her to school but I was not there,” he said.

He commended the people of Imo State for the low turn-out during the visit of the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and urged them to do more than ignoring the president.

“Turning your back on a criminal is not enough, he’ll stab your back,” he said.

He said those who remained silent over the activities of the presidency were also supporters of their actions.

“Yesterday, I posted something about Prof. Osinbajo. He’s the VP of this criminal. I tell you, he’s as bad as Buhari. Nobody can tell me otherwise, he is as bad as his principal,” he said.

Several Nigerians joined the Zoom meeting and offered their condolences, including those living in the Diaspora.

Olajide Sowore was killed by gunmen along the Lagos-Benin expressway in Edo State last week.

Sowore conveyed the gratitude of the entire family to Nigerians for the support.

