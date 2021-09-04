Omoyele Sowore loses brother to gunshot by suspected kidnappers

SAHARA Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore has lost his younger brother Olajide Sowore to gunshot by suspected kidnappers.

Sowore, who announced the demise on his Facebook page on Saturday, stated that Olajide was shot and killed near Okada in Edo State

“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.”

Sowore noted that the deceased had earlier decided not to go to school to face his music career before making a U-turn to enrol at the school while he was close to 50 years.

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright!”

In his reaction, the Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, while commiserating with Sowore, said Olajide’s killing was a senseless one.

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.”

- Advertisement -

Keyamo added that himself and other compatriots would pressurise the law-enforcement agents to track down and bring the killers to justice without delay.

“This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.”

He, however, urged Sowore to take heart and remain committed to Nigeria’s cause.

Author



Niyi OYEDEJI