23.4 C
Abuja

Omoyele Sowore loses brother to gunshot by suspected kidnappers

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Niyi OYEDEJI

Related

 

SAHARA Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore has lost his younger brother Olajide Sowore to gunshot by suspected kidnappers.

Sowore, who announced the demise on his Facebook page on Saturday, stated that Olajide was shot and killed near Okada in Edo State

“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo sate where he is studying Pharmacy.”

Sowore noted that the deceased had earlier decided not to go to school to face his music career before making a U-turn to enrol at the school while he was close to 50 years.

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright!”

In his reaction, the Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, while commiserating with Sowore, said Olajide’s killing was a senseless one.

“It is quite sad and regrettable that such a young man would be cut down in his prime by criminal elements.”

- Advertisement -

Keyamo added that himself and other compatriots would pressurise the law-enforcement agents to track down and bring the killers to justice without delay.

“This, and many others around the country, must be checkmated with all arsenals at our disposal.”

He, however, urged Sowore to take heart and remain committed to Nigeria’s cause.

 

 

 

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Niyi OYEDEJIhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Crime

Omoyele Sowore loses brother to gunshot by suspected kidnappers

  SAHARA Reporters’ Publisher Omoyele Sowore has lost his younger brother Olajide Sowore to gunshot...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: NCC shuts down telco services in Zamfara for two weeks

Owing to the rising cases of insecurity, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed...
Data Stories

Transcorp Hilton is the costliest of its franchise in Africa, other multinational hotels are not

IT costs more to get a room at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja than...
News

African Migrants caged, vital organs harvested in Libya – NAPTIP

THE Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)...
Business and Economy

Non-constitution of TCN board, weak policy implementation mar tenure of sacked power minister

THE immediate past Minister of Power Maman Saleh may have come and gone, but...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: NCC shuts down telco services in Zamfara for two weeks

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.