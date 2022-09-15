2023: Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in electorate poll

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, an opinion poll commissioned by Anap Foundation revealed that 21 per cent of the electorate are proposing to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a statement on Thursday, the Anap Foundation president and founder, Atedo Peterside, said the nationwide poll was conducted by NOI Polls Limited in early September 2022.

The poll revealed that 32 per cent are undecided on their preferred candidate.

It added that 13 per cent each are proposing to vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who are both tied in second place.

In the poll, Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth, with 3 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.

“The gender split of undecided voters shows that 39 per cent of women are undecided versus 27 per cent of male voters,” the statement reads.

The poll also revealed that 15 per cent refused to reveal who they would vote for.

However, Tinubu came tops on the visibility of candidates, “When asked if respondents were aware of the various candidates vying for the Presidency, data gathered showed that 99 per cent of the respondents were aware of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. 98 per cent were aware of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP. 95 per cent were aware of Mr. Peter Obi of LP and 74 per cent were aware of Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP. All other candidates scored below 55 per cent in terms of name recognition,” Peterside stated.

The top five reasons why voters are more inclined to vote in the forthcoming elections, according to the poll, are; “The need to tackle insecurity (45 per cent), the Economy (20 per cent), Education (9 per cent), Unemployment (7 per cent) and Poverty alleviation (4 per cent).”

Peterside concluded that the poll is inconclusive because the number of undecided voters is large enough to turn the tables.

“In summary, our September 2022 Polls are inconclusive in terms of establishing a clear winner, as the undecided voters are large enough to turn the tables. However, Anap Foundation has concluded that the trends are clear enough to establish the front runners, and so our subsequent polls will concentrate on the four leading candidates only,” he stated.