Court overturns bail conditions that confined Sowore to Abuja

AN Abuja Appeal Court has overturned the bail conditions that confined Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore to the nation’s capital since 2019.

Sowore was arrested by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) for planning a #RevolutionNow protest to call for an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He was granted a N100 million bail with two sureties who must be residents of Abuja and have landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The judge also ordered that one of the sureties must deposit N30 million with the court pending the determination of the case.

Sowore was also restricted to the FCT pending the determination of the case.

Although he has remained in the FCT since the judgement, he had filed an appeal to challenge the bail conditions.

But in a judgement on Wednesday, a three member of the court led by Justice Tsammani lifted altered the bail conditions, lifting the restriction on Sowore’s movement.

The 2023 presidential hopeful confirmed the development in a statement he posted across social media platforms.