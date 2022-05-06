Osinbajo, Tinubu, others present as South-West APC presidential aspirants meet in Lagos

— 1 min read

SOUTH-WEST presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting in Lagos State.

The meeting, The ICIR understands was convened by a former governor of Osun State Bisi Akande and a former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba.

Those present at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi and former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, pastor of Citadel Global Community Church Tunde Bakare Ogun, and the governors of Ondo and Osun states, Rotimi Aleredolu and Gboyega Oyetola, respectively, were also at the meeting.