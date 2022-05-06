- Advertisement -
22.6 C
Abuja

Osinbajo, Tinubu, others present as South-West APC presidential aspirants meet in Lagos

Politics and GovernanceMy Agenda
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

SOUTH-WEST presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting in Lagos State. 

The meeting, The ICIR understands was convened by a former governor of Osun State Bisi Akande and a former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba.

Those present at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi and former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, pastor of Citadel Global Community Church Tunde Bakare Ogun, and the governors of Ondo and Osun states, Rotimi Aleredolu and Gboyega Oyetola, respectively, were also at the meeting.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Drug route: CBN issues red flag on transactions with Benin Republic

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has warned Nigerian commercial banks to be alert...
Environment

Nigerians spend 40% of annual income on housing – Property Pro COO

THE Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PropertyPro.ng, Dapo Eludire, has said that Nigerians spend...
National News

2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Tinubu has endorsed the second term bid...
Elections

2023: Former Zamfara governor Yerima joins presidential race

FORMER Zamfara State governor Ahmad Sani Yerima, on Friday informed President Muhammadu Buhari of...
My Agenda

2023: CBN governor Emefiele joins presidential race

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has announced his intention to contest...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDrug route: CBN issues red flag on transactions with Benin Republic

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.