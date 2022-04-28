- Advertisement -
33.2 C
Abuja

I received news of my nomination as vice president from Aregbesola – Osinbajo

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has said he received the news of his nomination as Vice President from the former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola.

The vice president said Aregbesola broke the news to him on December 18, 2014.

Osinbajo made the revelation when he hosted members of the State House Press Corps to a breaking of fast (Iftar) at his Aguda Residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the news of his emergence as the running mate of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the build-up to the 2015 presidential election came to him as a surprise.

“I was working on the case at Peniel Apartments in Abuja on December 18, 2014, when at about 1:00 am in the morning, I received a call from Rauf Aregbesola that they were coming to Lagos to pick me” he said.

“I said I was in Abuja. He said ‘good because you have been nominated as the vice-presidential candidate’ and I said “Is that how you nominate people?”

Osinbajo said Aregbesola and former Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun came later to take him to Buhari.

- Advertisement -

He said he was telling his story to the journalists to let them know that an individual’s life could change at any minute.

Osinbajo said he has always believed in and worked for a better Nigeria all his life.

He noted that his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election was to enable him make a difference in the country.

According to him, very few people have the kind of training and experience he has.

He added that before and after his declaration, he met with various groups including governors, delegates and party leaders.

Osinbajo would contest the APC presidential ticket with other aspirants including former Lagos State governor Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Tranportation Chibuike Amaechi, Ebonyi State governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Cross River State governor Ben Ayade, Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, businessman Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, and Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige.

It is widely believed that Tinubu influenced Osinbajo’s selection as Buhari’s running mate.

- Advertisement -

Osinbajo’s decision to contest the presidential election against Tinubu has been tagged an act of betrayal by Tinubu’s supporters.

But the vice president recently explained that it would have been a great betrayal and injustice if he did not contest the presidential election in order to succeed Buhari.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Fire guts TB Joshua’s church

FIRE has gutted the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) located in the Egbe...
Politics and Governance

Jonathan is not eligible to contest 2023 presidential election – Falana

A HUMAN rights lawyer Femi Falana has said former President Goodluck Jonathan is not...
Media Opportunities

European Journalism Centre organises News Impact Summit

THE News Impact Summit Organised by the European Journalism Centre and Google News Initiative, is inviting...
Crime

Missing FCT NYSC member found dead

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, who was declared missing...
Featured News

How inflation is driving a new wave of malnutrition in Yemen, Nigeria

By Niyi Oyedeji and Sahar Mohammed SOARING food prices in Yemen and Nigeria are predisposing...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

President Jonathan In Israel On Holy Pilgrimage

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFire guts TB Joshua’s church

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.