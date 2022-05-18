27.6 C
Abuja

APC reschedules presidential primary election

Niyi OYEDEJI
APC
The APC logo.
1min read

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), has said its presidential primary election has been rescheduled to hold on May 29, 2022.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday after a month of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The ICIR had earlier reported that the primary was scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

“Our special convention on presidential primaries will now take place between Sunday 29th May to Monday 30th of May 2022,” Morka said.

He also said that the mode of the primary for the election of the presidential candidate would be made known in the guidelines that would later be made available by the party.

Morka added that the party’s NWC also approved a revised schedule of activities for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship primaries.

“The election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives would take place on Friday, 27th May 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.”

He, however, noted that the APC leadership has not taken any decision regarding the zoning of the party’s presidential ticket.

The party had earlier revealed that 28 aspirants purchased the nomination forms to contest the presidential primary of the party.

It also disclosed that 145 persons bought forms for the governorship election, 351 bought senatorial forms while 1,197 aspirants obtained forms for the House of Representatives.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

