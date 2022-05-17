35.7 C
Adamu Garba picks YPP presidential forms a week after dumping APC

Mustapha Usman
1min read

ADAMU Garba has picked the Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms, a week after decamping from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Garba reportedly picked up the forms at the party’s Abuja national secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters at the venue, Garba said the YPP is the future of Nigeria.

“For me to come here and tell the whole world that the future of young people lies with YPP, I think there should be no credible person [like me] to say so because I have identified strongly with the party, fought for the party and get insulted for it but all the young people in the party are mushroomed, packed and dustbined maybe we are waiting for them to set fire on them but we will not be burnt,” he said.

He stressed that Nigerian youths don’t have a future under the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The youth don’t have a future in the APC or PDP. I was a strong member of the PDP in 1999, in 2003 we moved to ANPP and in 2007 we came to PDP and stayed till 2014 when APC founded and we moved,” he said.

“I have even been a very loyal and committed member of the party (APC) and even aspired to contest for the presidency under the same APC in 2019,” he said.

The presidential aspirant also promised a new vision for the country.

Adamu said: “We are bringing a new deal. A vision that will go to the foundation and reset for the Nigerian state. The reason why we have been failing consistently in this country is because the foundation is faulty.

“The system was established at the point of division – that makes us see each other as different people whereas we share the same geography.”

Garba will contest against Malik Ado-Ibrahim, another presidential aspirant, for the YPP’s presidential ticket.

On May 11, 2022, The ICIR reported that Garba dumped the APC after accusing the party of choosing money over competency.

He also accused the party of failing to fulfill its promises to Nigerians and breaching peoples’ trust.

According to him the APC has lost its moral bearing.

Most Read

