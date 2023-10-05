Insecurity: 3 people killed daily in Niger state

AT least 1,552 individuals were killed in violent attacks in Niger state between January 2022 and June 2023.

Within the same period, about 1,044 others were kidnapped.

According to data gathered by The ICIR from the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST), a website tracking violent incidents related to political, economic and social grievances directed at the state or other affiliated groups, 1,176 deaths were documented in 90 insecurity-related attacks in 2022.

This means that an average of three people were killed daily from violent attacks in 2022, given that the year had 365 days divided by 1,176, averaging 3.2.

Shiroro, Mariga, Munya, Magama, Gurara, Suleja, Rafi and LGAs were mostly affected.

Similarly, in the first and second quarter of 2023, the state experienced 36 insecurity attacks, resulting in the deaths of 376 people.

Within the 18 months under review, about 1,044 persons were kidnapped in the state. The kidnapping incidents were reported to have occurred in at least 16 of the 25 local government areas of the state.

The state recorded 48 kidnapping incidents, with 36 attacks in 2022 and 12 in 2023.

In 2022, 725 people were abducted. The most affected LGAs, according to the data, are Rafi (189), and Lapai (145), Shiroro (78).

Similarly, in the first and second quarters of 2023, 319 persons were kidnapped in the state, with Munya (127), Shiroro (58), Mashegu (66), and Rafi (59) mostly affected.

On April 6, 2022, The ICIR reported how Niger State recorded the highest number of deaths, kidnap victims in the first quarter of the year in Nigeria, with 786 deaths in 90 days.

Zamfara state followed closely with 337 fatalities, while Borno (322), Kaduna (230), and Katsina (203) rounded up the list as the top five most affected states.

The ICIR reports several cases of insecurity in the state, resulting in the deaths of scores of people. The incidents have disrupted socio-economic activities in communities and left innocent civilians vulnerable and in dire need of support.

This conflict has continued to force thousands of families to flee their homes in search of safety and refuge.

Niger government laments worsening insecurity, says IDPs now 29,774

Amidst the deteriorating security conditions in the state, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has surged to 29,774, according to the Niger state government.

The state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Ahmed Yumu, on Friday, September 15, while speaking at the launch of the School to Kitchen Empowerment Items of the New-N-Power farmers, raised the alarm over the daily influx of internally displaced persons into the IDPs camps.

According to him, at least 29,774 IDPs are presently in various camps across the state.

He also noted that primary and secondary school premises being used as temporary camps for displaced persons had become overstretched, disrupting teaching and learning.

“The daily influx of internally displaced persons into various local government headquarters and towns by these displaced persons is so alarming and pathetic and the state government is now faced with providing all necessary amenities and food aside spending huge funds to fight the insecurity…

“As it stands today, there are 29,774 internally displaced persons comprising 7,650 women, 3201 men and 11,113 out-of-school children with an additional 108 people with special needs,” he stated.

