Insecurity: Female presidential aspirant says she will recruit more women into army, others

KHADIJAH Okunnu-Lamidi, the first woman to declare interest in the 2023 presidential election, has said she will tackle security challenges in the country by recruiting more women into Nigeria’s military formations.

In an interview with The ICIR, Okunnu – Lamidi says women possess the intelligence to tackle insecurity and restore peace to the country.

She also promised to ensure that security agencies are held accountable.

The presidential hopeful said she will overhaul the leadership of security agencies and put younger people in key positions.

“First and foremost, the first solution is to integrate more women into the military and security apparatus of the country. Women have the intelligence that we require right now; they have the intelligence of when radicalisation will happen, we have the intelligence of when personnel is moved around the country, they have this intelligence, but because their voice is not heard, they are not able to add to the intelligence we have on the ground.

“Secondly, I will ensure that the military and other security agencies are held accountable to what their job descriptions are; that means Generals, everybody, all the leadership across all security agencies must be rejigged, and we must sit down and have a proper solid structure whereby the youths in this security agencies are also empowered,” she said.

Khadijah, 38 years old, from Lagos State, who is contesting under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said she has a five-point agenda that will transform the country.

“I mention in a few interviews that we have a five-point agenda. The first is industrialisation. We plan to create industrialised spots in the country whereby we can connect in terms of connecting our progress and our projects.

“It means industrialising agriculture, the infrastructure that goes along with agriculture, that goes along which includes energy and employment, and employment for many Nigerian youths that are experiencing hopelessness.

“The second is education and innovation. We understand that we must merge education with technology and creativity, where our children will be learning what other children are learning across the world with no gaps.

“Then the third is women’s inclusion. As an advocate and as a woman myself, I must advocate for more women to come in because I understand what we bring to the table, and I understand our values. A nation with 50 per cent women can only include them if we are keen to move the country forward,” she stressed.

She said the fourth agenda is law and security, while the fifth is governance and social welfare, which, according to her, is the primary function of government

The media personality said she would allow youths and women to serve in her government if elected as president in 2023.

“As you know, my candidacy is not a one-man or one-woman candidacy. We intend to ensure that we put the right people in the right jobs. We also have a plan to ensure that 60 per cent of our cabinet are youths, 50 per cent women, then we have the balance of experience and knowledge of elders in our society,” Okunnu-Lamidi said.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is the daughter of former Federal Works Commissioner Lateef Olufemi Okunnu.