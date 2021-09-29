24.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Kaduna bans use of motorcycles for three months

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nasir el-Rufai
Governor Nasir el-Rufai: he attempted to promulgate a law to regulate religious preaching in Kaduna State.

Related

1min read

THE Kaduna State Government has banned commercial and private motorcycles as a measure towards tackling banditry.

The State Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security of Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, said it would last for three months and was expected to take effect from Thursday.

The government also banned the possession or wielding of dangerous weapons and restricted tricycles from 6 am to 7 pm daily.

“Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. The movement of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7PM to 6AM).

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride-hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes.

“Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.”

Additional measures were: ban on the felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru local  government areas of the state.

- Advertisement -

The state also announced a ban on firewood and charcoal transportation.

While announcing a ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the state, the statement also announced the cessation of weekly markets in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kawo weekly market of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

According to Aruwan, telecommunications firms had also been asked to suspend their services in parts of the state.

He said that the state government had formally requested the Nigerian government to enforce the shutdown of telecoms services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Insecurity: Kaduna bans use of motorcycles for three months

THE Kaduna State Government has banned commercial and private motorcycles as a measure towards...
Breaking News

Arab world gets first female prime minister

THE ARAB world has recorded its first female prime minister. Najla Bouden Romdhan was appointed...
News

CBN to track illicit funds, tax evaders with October launch of eNaira

THE Central Bank of Nigeria's proposed launch of eNaira in October is targeted at...
News

Senate asks Buhari to designate bandits as terrorists

THE Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits who are causing...
News

FG should channel energy spent on regulating social media to doing its job –Gbenga Sesan

EXECUTIVE Director of Paradigm Initiative Gbenga Sesan has urged the Nigerian government to channel...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleArab world gets first female prime minister

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.