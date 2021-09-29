Insecurity: Kaduna bans use of motorcycles for three months

— 1min read

The State Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security of Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, said it would last for three months and was expected to take effect from Thursday.

The government also banned the possession or wielding of dangerous weapons and restricted tricycles from 6 am to 7 pm daily.

“Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. The movement of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7PM to 6AM).

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride-hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes.

“Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.”

Additional measures were: ban on the felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

The state also announced a ban on firewood and charcoal transportation.

While announcing a ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the state, the statement also announced the cessation of weekly markets in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru and Kawo weekly market of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

According to Aruwan, telecommunications firms had also been asked to suspend their services in parts of the state.

He said that the state government had formally requested the Nigerian government to enforce the shutdown of telecoms services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.