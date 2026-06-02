Insecurity: Opposition must unite to hold government accountable – Group

THE NIGERIAN Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has urged opposition figures to unite in holding government accountable over security challenges.

The Director-General of NYFA, Nigeria and Diaspora, Dare Dada, who made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, expressed deep concerns over the recent wave of abductions and kidnappings by terrorist groups in the country.

Dada said Nigeria was facing unprecedented security challenges that required collective action from opposition leaders.

He said banditry, terrorism and mass abductions had continued to threaten the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians across the country.

According to him, opposition figures should focus on demanding accountability from government officials charged with protecting citizens.

“Never in our recent history have Nigerians faced such grave threats to their security and collective existence.

“Bandits and extremist groups now openly challenge the authority of the state, while students, teachers and innocent citizens are abducted in large numbers.

“Yet, those entrusted with power continue to offer little more than excuses and empty promises,” he said.

Dada said insecurity had deteriorated to a level where criminal elements operated with little fear of consequences.

He said opposition leaders had a responsibility to speak with one voice against issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

“Under such circumstances, opposition figures should be united in holding government officials accountable for their constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

“Sadly, some individuals within the opposition appear more interested in undermining fellow opposition leaders than confronting the failures of the government.

“Nigeria deserves leaders who place national interest above personal ambition,” he said.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has continued to face worsening insecurity since the beginning of this century. What began as Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East has mushroomed into groups of terrorists, bandits and other criminals terrorising the nation.

The early years of the 21st century saw terrorists bombarding mainly the North-East, with sporadic attacks launched on the nation’s capital – Abuja.

However, just about two decades later, the crisis has ballooned, with terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, ISWAP, Lakurawa, bandits, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others attacking different parts of the nation.

(NAN)