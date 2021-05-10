Insecurity: Prepare to flee Nigeria, Adefarasin tells citizens

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SENIOR Pastor of House on the Rock Church Paul Adefarasin, on Sunday, told Nigerians to make plans towards fleeing the country by any means, so they could escape growing insecurity in the nation.

A clip of his video message where he made the call trended on social media, especially Twitter, on Monday.

Adefarasin, whose church is based in Lagos , said his wife was unavailable in church during the service because she was making plans for their departure from the country.

He boasted that with technology, he could address his congregation anywhere in the world.

The pastor urged people living in the country to use commercial motor bikes, popularly known as ‘okada,’ speed boats and other means possible to flee the country.

“I bring you greetings from Pastor Ifeanyi, who is busy taking care of the frontier of our world, and preparing our escape route. If you don’t have a plan B, I know you have faith, but I have faith too; and I have a plan B,” he said.

“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world. Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or a flying boat or a speed boat as we call it, to Seme Border, a hole in the ground – a bunker.

“Just get yourself a plan B because these people are crazy. They are ‘nutters,’ the whole bunch of them. And watch the signs because it can happen like this.”

However, Adefarasin’s latest appeal contrasts with his earlier position on the state of the nation, The ICIR can report.

Though the pastor had said in one of his messages in April this year that the country was a fraud owing to increasing security threats, he had, however, urged people in the country to be hopeful, noting that God would give the nation what it needed to overcome its challenges.

“God will give us what we need to do what needs to be done. If we perish, let us perish. Millions will rise in our place. Otherwise, your grandchildren will not have a future in this land.”

He had said that a lot of the Nigeria’s citizens were doing well in different fields of life within and outside the nation, but life was unbearable for many living in the country.

While blaming the nation’s constitution as a major cause of the current crises, he had said the next administration must not access power until a constitutional amendment was done.

“We are suffering in Nigeria, in our hundreds of million,” he stated, stressing that the nation should be one of the three best worldwide, given its enormous resources.

Adefarasin had also alleged in 2018 that the Fulanis – people of a major tribe in northern part of Nigeria – were being supported to grab land across the country, adding that “Nigeria will never become a Fulani Republic.”