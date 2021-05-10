Eldul-fitr: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as public holidays

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration.

This is contained in a statement by Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola through Permanent Secretary Shuaib Belgore on behalf of Nigeria’s government on Monday.

The minister congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in Nigeria.

Aregbesola, who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against surging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts until every Nigerian and resident of the country is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised.