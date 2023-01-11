24.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Unknown gunmen kill four persons in Anambra

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Anambra State on Nigerian map
Anambra State on Nigerian map
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that yet to be identified gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani community, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 11.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community and started shooting into the air, killing three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

In a chat with The ICIR, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said the Police are on the trail of the perpetrators.

“Yes,it is confirmed. It happened on Tuesday.The Police and other security agencies are presently at the location,” he said.

Ikenga added that the gunmen are yet to be apprehended.

- Advertisement -

In a press statement released earlier, the Anambra State Police Command said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

The statement also noted that the attack was unprovoked.

“Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighbouring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.”

This is coming a few days after some yet-to-be-identified assailants killed four persons in a compound at Nodu Town Square, Nodu Okpuno, near Awka, Anambra State, on January 2.

It was gathered that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where the other victims were already sitting down and opened fire on them.

Anambra and other states in the South-East have been experiencing a high level of insecurity in recent months.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

In Akwa Ibom, Buhari govt’s initiative is revitalising rural healthcare facilities

By Uchenna Igwe When Okon Emannuel, 56, fell ill in June 2021, he visited a...
2023 In View

FG budgets N43.7bn for erosion and flood control, plans to mitigate effects in 2023

ON Wednesday January 4, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the N21.83 trillion 2023 appropriation bill...
Energy and Power

Despite huge subsidy spend, official fuel pump price not obtainable outside Abuja, Lagos

Petrol consumers have been condemning the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) over arbitrary...
News

Nigeria, Niger recommit to cross-border cooperation

NIGERIA'S National Boundary Commission has reiterated its commitment to complete the demarcation of the...
Elections

Afenifere kicks as INEC says elections may be postponed, cancelled due to insecurity

THE Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
In Akwa Ibom, Buhari govt’s initiative is revitalising rural healthcare facilities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.