Insecurity: Unknown gunmen kill four persons in Anambra

THE Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that yet to be identified gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani community, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 11.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community and started shooting into the air, killing three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

In a chat with The ICIR, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said the Police are on the trail of the perpetrators.

“Yes,it is confirmed. It happened on Tuesday.The Police and other security agencies are presently at the location,” he said.

Ikenga added that the gunmen are yet to be apprehended.

In a press statement released earlier, the Anambra State Police Command said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

The statement also noted that the attack was unprovoked.

“Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighbouring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.”

This is coming a few days after some yet-to-be-identified assailants killed four persons in a compound at Nodu Town Square, Nodu Okpuno, near Awka, Anambra State, on January 2.

It was gathered that the gunmen had pursued someone into the compound where the other victims were already sitting down and opened fire on them.

Anambra and other states in the South-East have been experiencing a high level of insecurity in recent months.