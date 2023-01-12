34.1 C
Abuja

Again, gunmen attack Anambra, kill four vigilantes

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Image of the attacked Ihiala LGA Secretariat
Image of the attacked Ihiala LGA Secretariat
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GUNMEN have attacked and killed four operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Services, in Anambra State, and also set five buildings ablaze.

The incident took place on Thursday January 12 at the Ihiala local government area of the state.

The attackers were said to have invaded the secretariat early in the morning, killing three vigilantes guarding the complex.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, has confirmed the development in a statement.

Tochukwu said the attackers set several buildings in the secretariat on fire.

According to him, security operatives, who responded to a distress call at about 2.55pm and engaged the attackers in a firefight, killed one of them.

“The attackers had already murdered three vigilante operatives on duty, beheaded one, and set five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs,” the PPRO stated.

- Advertisement -

Tochukwu said security operatives recovered weapons from the attackers, including two locally made IED launchers, seven undenoted IEDs, 40 pieces of live cartridges, 15 live 7.62mm AK47 ammunition, knives, and charms.

He added that the dead bodies of the victims had been recovered, and joint operations were still ongoing.

The incident came barely a few days after gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani community, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, January 11.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community and started shooting into the air, killing three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Okupe released after DSS arrest

THE immediate past Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has...
Conflict and Security

Buhari condemns ambush, killing of security personnel in Kaduna

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grief over the death of personnel of the...
Media Opportunities

Rest of world seeks entries to its photography contest

REST of World is accepting entries for its inaugural photo contest. The theme for the Rest...
Factcheck

Did DSTV add new channel due to Ronaldo’s move to Saudi league?

A claim is circulating online that the Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) owned by MultiChoice...
Elections

INEC removes underage voters, records 93.5m voter registration

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has captured a total of 93,469,008...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Okupe released after DSS arrest

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.