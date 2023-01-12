Again, gunmen attack Anambra, kill four vigilantes

GUNMEN have attacked and killed four operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Services, in Anambra State, and also set five buildings ablaze.

The incident took place on Thursday January 12 at the Ihiala local government area of the state.

The attackers were said to have invaded the secretariat early in the morning, killing three vigilantes guarding the complex.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, has confirmed the development in a statement.

Tochukwu said the attackers set several buildings in the secretariat on fire.

According to him, security operatives, who responded to a distress call at about 2.55pm and engaged the attackers in a firefight, killed one of them.

“The attackers had already murdered three vigilante operatives on duty, beheaded one, and set five buildings ablaze with IED and petrol bombs,” the PPRO stated.

- Advertisement -

Tochukwu said security operatives recovered weapons from the attackers, including two locally made IED launchers, seven undenoted IEDs, 40 pieces of live cartridges, 15 live 7.62mm AK47 ammunition, knives, and charms.

He added that the dead bodies of the victims had been recovered, and joint operations were still ongoing.

The incident came barely a few days after gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu Street, Eziani community, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, January 11.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community and started shooting into the air, killing three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

The gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.