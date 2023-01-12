Kaduna deputy speaker, lawmaker leave APC for LP

THE deputy speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta Zankai, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Labour Party (LP).

Zankai, representing the Kauru state constituency, switched camps alongside a member of the House representing Zaria state constituency, Suleiman Dabo.

The National Secretary of the LP, Farouk Ibrahim, announced this on Thursday, January 12 at the party’s unveiling of its 450-member Kaduna State Governorship Campaign Council (GCC) and manifesto in Kaduna.

According to him, the warm reception the party received from top political personnel in the state was a sign it would emerge victorious in the coming election.

Ibrahim, who is the GCC chairman, claimed that members of the state assembly were supporters of the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, and running mate Yussuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in next month’s presidential election.

“Sincerely speaking, today is one of the happiest moments in my life. I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate Peter Obi and I have received great receptions.

“I am particularly impressed by the calibre of personalities that grace this inauguration. In the entire Northern states, we don’t have any personality that dumps APC and joins the Labour Party except in Kaduna State with the Deputy Speaker and another member from Zaria constituency of the state,” he said.