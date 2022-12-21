Labour Party, Peter Obi react to Okupe’s conviction, resignation

THE Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has described the conviction of its former Director General, Doyin Okupe as a political ambush.

The spokesperson of the Council Kenneth Okonkwo made the assertion while reacting to Okupe’s conviction for money laundering and subsequent resignation from the party’s presidential campaign team.

Okonkwo spoke in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, December 21.

He said the worst of the LP is better than the best of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

“We do not have anything to worry about, because the best they have gotten is that the man made an honest mistake. But look at PDP, we have President Olusegun Obasanjo, who happened to be the only principal that Atiku Abubakar ever served as a political appointee and he said Atiku is one of the most corrupt human beings on earth.

“The only principal that can appraise him.

“Wike said Ayu is the most corrupt National Chairman on record. He said he collected many billions of naira and that Atiku is aware of it. Has he resigned?

“So, when you talk about comparison, the worst of Labour Party is still better than the best of the PDP and APC combined,” Okonkwo said.

Okupe resigned his position as the Director General of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign on Tuesday, December 20, following his conviction by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja for money laundering.

He was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki, in violation of provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

Okupe conveyed his resignation in a letter to his principal, the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, having paid the N13 million fine handed to him by the court.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accepted Okupe’s resignation.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, Obi said he respects Okupe’s decision to step aside.

Obi spoke in a letter addressed to Okupe, on Wednesday.

The letter read: “My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside in order to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board of which you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanized millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name. Your brother, Peter Obi.”