Money laundering: Okupe steps down as DG of Peter Obi’s campaign council

DOYIN Okupe has stepped down from his position as the Director General (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council.

Okupe resigned his appointment in a letter he addressed to LP presidential candidate Peter Obi.

A copy of the letter was posted on his personal Twitter page @doyinOkupe.

The letter reads, “Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue the same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travail to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distraction. God bless you.”

Okupe was convicted on Monday, December 19, for money laundering to the tune of N240 million.

He was, however, released on the same day after paying a fine of N13 million.

Meanwhile, the LP and Obi are yet to react to Okupe’s resignation as of the time of filing this report.