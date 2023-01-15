One die as toll collectors cause tanker accident at Mile 2, Lagos

ONE person has died in an accident involving a fuel tanker at Otto Wharf Bus Stop on the Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the tanker fell while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by toll collectors operating in the area.

The ICIR learnt that a similar incident occurred along the Badagry expressway in November led to the death of one police officer and two other persons.

However, the Lagos State Government has not be able to find a lasting solution to the menace of the toll collectors despite appeals by transport operators.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, while confirming the incident in a statement said “two male adults were involved as one was rescued alive with injuries (and taken) to the hospital, and the other victim recovered was suspected dead”.

She added that the remains of the tanker and the towing van had been evacuated.