31.1 C
Abuja

One die as toll collectors cause tanker accident at Mile 2, Lagos

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Scene of the accident
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ONE person has died in an accident involving a fuel tanker at Otto Wharf Bus Stop on the Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the tanker fell while negotiating its way out of barriers introduced by toll collectors operating in the area.

The ICIR learnt that a similar incident occurred along the Badagry expressway in November led to the death of one police officer and two other persons.

However, the Lagos State Government has not be able to find a lasting solution to the menace of the toll collectors despite appeals by transport operators.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, while confirming  the incident in a statement said “two male adults were involved as one was rescued alive with injuries (and taken) to the hospital, and the other victim recovered was suspected dead”.

She added that the remains of the tanker and the towing van had been evacuated.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA busts Tramadol cartel, seizes over N5bn drugs in warehouse

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have seized opioids pills and...
Diaspora News

‘I am not surprised’, Dabiri-Erewa reacts to Ijeoma Akunyili’s U.S. appointment

THE chairman and chief executive officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike...
News

Here are what you should know about the late ‘Papa Ajasco’

FEMI Ogunrombi, Papa Ajasco of the popular television comedy series, 'Papa Ajasco', has been...
National News

Release Kanu for peace to return to South-East, Soludo begs FG

ANAMBRA State governor Chukwuma Soludo has appealed to the Federal Government to release the...
Media News

ICIR rewards outstanding staff members

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has rewarded outstanding staff members for their...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NDLEA busts Tramadol cartel, seizes over N5bn drugs in warehouse

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.