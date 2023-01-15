Buhari leaves for Mauritania Monday, to receive peace award

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Nouakchott, Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on Monday, January 16, to receive the ‘Africa Award for Strengthening Peace’.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Sunday, January 15, stated that the award would be conferred on Buhari for his leadership role in promoting peace on the continent through regular interventions, counsel and conciliatory position.

The presidential spokesperson noted that the award was instituted by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum in 2014 to proffer new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship and promote peace.

Adesina further disclosed that the President will address the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace, where he will deliver a speech on the African Peace Process.

The statement added that Buhari is to be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi; National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno; and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The ICIR had reported that Buhari undertook sixteen trips out of the country, spending more than 60 days outside Nigeria, in 2022.