Amid rising cases of COVID-19, WHO advises use of face masks

Health and EnvironmentCOVID-19
Faith Abeka
THE WORLD Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of face masks following the surge in the spread of COVID-19 globally.

The WHO, in a statement, said the recommendation was based on the epidemiological situation.

Similar to previous recommendations, WHO advises that there are other instances when a mask may be suggested, based on risk assessment.

The global health body said that it is working with guideline development groups composed of independent international experts who consider the latest available evidence and the changing epidemiology.

“Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or suspects they have COVID-19. When someone is at high risk of severe COVID-19 and for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space,” the agency said.

According to a study by Peking University, some 900 million people in China have been infected with the coronavirus.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, Nigeria recorded 29 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last week.

“To date, a total of 266,492 cases have been confirmed, 259,858 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

According to the Centre, 29 new cases were reported from six states with Lagos recording the highest number (15), followed by the FCT (5), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna and Plateau, one case each.

The Federal Government has however advised Nigerians to go for vaccination following the fresh surge of the virus but has not considered imposing mandatory COVID-19 testing or restrictions on travelers from China.

Faith Abeka

