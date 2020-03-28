With 11 new Coronavirus cases, Nigeria now has 81

Nigeria has recoded 11 new cases of the Corona virus, with Enugu State having its first two cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 81. While Lagos State has the highest number of eight new cases, Edo State also recorded one.

The new figures were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update shared on Twitter. The NCDC announced that the number of cases in Lagos, the largest city in Africa by population, has risen to 52.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has also recorded 14 cases, making it the state with the second highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Ogun State, which had its first case announced on March 9, has now recorded a total of three cases.

Oyo State also has three cases of COVID-19, while Bauchi and Edo states each have two cases.

Ekiti, Osun and Rivers states each have only an index case as the virus spreads to more states in Nigeria.

As the country works to curb the spread of the virus, which has in one week risen over than a 1,000 percent, state governments are imposing and restricting movements and gathering to curtail it.

In Lagos, the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that a lockdown be effected, with markets, stores and court sittings shut down until further notice.

In his most recent statement shared on Twitter, President Muhammadu Buhari implored Nigerians to adhere to public health guidelines and instructions issued by the federal and state health authorities, regarding personal hygiene and social distancing.

Globally, COVID-19, has infected over 598,000 people and killed over 27,000 persons according to Worldometer.

There is still no known cure or vaccine for the deadly virus and the world has now recorded yet another deadly pandemic threatening humanity.

It is unknown how far COVID-19 will spread but experts doubt it will be as devastating as the Spanish flu of 1917-1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people, infected one-third of the global population and was “the deadliest pandemic flu virus in human history,” according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention.