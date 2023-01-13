Photographers Without Borders offers revolutionary storyteller grant

NON-PROFIT Photographers Without Borders (PWB) is accepting entries for its Revolutionary Storyteller Grant.
The programme will select five photography projects with a strong call to action for land and/or water protection.
Selected projects will receive a US$5,000 grant.
Priority will be given to photographers with strong storytelling skills, and who demonstrate a long-standing relationship with their communities.
Photographers from all over the world can apply for the grant.
The deadline for the submission of the application is February 21, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi