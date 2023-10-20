Insecurity: Zamfara residents tackle governor for attending Imo rally

MANY Zamfara State residents have accused Governor Dauda Lawal of abandoning the troubled state for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship campaign in Imo State.

Lawal was in Imo State on Wednesday, October 18, to attend the campaign rally of Samuel Anyanwu, who flies the PDP flag in the governorship poll slated for Saturday, November 11.

Ishaq Jibril, an Anka Local Government Area resident of Zamfara State, alleged that the governor abandoned the state when many families were mourning their beloved killed by bandits and others kidnapped, including girls and women.

He said, “Honestly, I am not happy; he is supposed to sympathize with us or make adequate arrangements to rescue our brothers and sisters before he proceeded to the political rally.

“He should protect our lives before going to Imo for the PDP rally. How can a serious governor leave his people in this situation and use our resources to charter a flight with the money he should have used to secure our lives and develop the state?”

Another resident, Hajia Zainab Zabarma, also accused the governor of neglecting his primary responsibility and said many villagers were in a dilemma over continued attacks by bandits “while the governor has been busy with campaigns.”

The ICIR reports that the state has been under frequent banditry attacks, which have escalated to major towns such as Kaura Namoda, where the terrorists invaded and kidnapped four women this week.

On Monday, October 16, bandits attacked Bagega village in Anka Local Government and abducted over 50 residents, including the district head.

On October 18, The ICIR reported how angry youth blocked the Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway at the Sakajiki community on Tuesday, October 17, over recurring bandit attacks, killings, abductions and other insecurity issues in the state.

The ICIR reported that bandits abducted women from the Sakajiki village after killing several others and setting many houses on fire. They also allegedly used a Police patrol vehicle (Hilux) they snatched to loot foodstuffs from the community.

Residents have fled the community with houses, schools, mosques, and shops spared by the bandits’ inferno shut by owners.

During his election campaign, Governor Dauda Lawal promised to visit any village attacked by bandits, which residents alleged he failed to fulfil.

The ICIR reports that nine students of Federal University Gusau, alongside other construction workers, are still in captivity after over 30 days of abduction from their hostels at Sabon Gida village.

Reports also indicate the governor’s failure to appoint local government sole administrators or hold an election for new chairmen contributed to the insecurity crisis in the state.

The ICIR reports that Zamfara is one of the North-West states facing protracted insecurity.

The state’s immediate past governor, Bello Matalle, lost re-election in March after battling unsuccessfully throughout his four years in office to secure his state.

In August, The ICIR reported how President Tinubu appointed him a Minister of State for Defence despite failure to protect his people.

Zamfara has faced attacks from terrorists, lost hundreds of residents to insecurity, and had thousands of others displaced.

In October 2022, this organisation reported how 30 schools remained shut after one year because of insecurity.