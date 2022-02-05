35 C
Abuja

Police confirm terror attack in Zamfara

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Bandits
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed a terrorist attack in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu confirmed the attack in an interview with The ICIR on Saturday.

Shehu said about 17 people died in the attack.

“We are aware of the attack. Seventeen people have died in Tsafe. The Commissioner of Police and other security forces visited the scene to show concern and for on-the-spot assessment,” he said.

However, according to a report, terrorists invaded communities in three local government areas including Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe, Yar Katsina in Bungudu and Nasarawa village in Bakura, killing at least 30 people and abducting several others.

Sources said the communities were attacked as a result of their inability to pay a N40 million levy imposed on them by the terrorists.

Twenty people were reportedly killed in Tsafe, while three others lost their lives in Bakura. Ten residents were killed in Bungudu, according to the reports.

- Advertisement -

Shehu, who confirmed the attack in Tsafe, requested more time to verify reports on killings in the other LGAs.

He also said he was not aware that the N40 million levy prompted the attack.

“Bandits normally go to a community and attack. We have been having attacks by bandits; I am not aware that the attack is because of their refusal to pay any money,” he said.

Zamfara is one of the states in Northern Nigeria ravaged by insecurity.

Despite heavy military presence in the state, terror attacks have persisted, leaving thousands of residents dead and several others in captivity.

In January, about 200 people were killed and almost 10,000 others displaced in an attack by terrorists in the state.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Police confirm terror attack in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed a terrorist attack in Tsafe Local Government...
Conflict and Security

Africa records 21 coup attempts in eight years

THE AFRICAN continent has recorded 21 coup attempts by the military to overthrow incumbent...
News

Former NNPC official faults presidency’s move to give crude refining right to ‘oil thieves’

A FORMER Group Executive Director for Refineries and Petrochemicals at the Nigeria National Petroleum...
News

Former head of interim government, Shonekan, buried in over N30 million vault

Former Head of the Interim National Government (ING) Ernest Shonekan was on Friday buried...
News

Buhari approves new agency, appoints CEO

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the creation of a new government agency, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Former head of interim government, Shonekan, buried in over N30 million vault

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Buhari approves new agency, appoints CEO

Lagos N800 transport levy scheme fails to kick off on February 1

Nigerian government watches as Chinese companies violate labour laws, workers’ rights

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Tired of fruitless meetings with FG, ASUU vows to embark on indefinite strike

Boko Haram: FG uncovers 96 sponsors

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfrica records 21 coup attempts in eight years

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.