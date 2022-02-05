Police confirm terror attack in Zamfara

— 1 min read

THE Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed a terrorist attack in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu confirmed the attack in an interview with The ICIR on Saturday.

Shehu said about 17 people died in the attack.

“We are aware of the attack. Seventeen people have died in Tsafe. The Commissioner of Police and other security forces visited the scene to show concern and for on-the-spot assessment,” he said.

However, according to a report, terrorists invaded communities in three local government areas including Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe, Yar Katsina in Bungudu and Nasarawa village in Bakura, killing at least 30 people and abducting several others.

Sources said the communities were attacked as a result of their inability to pay a N40 million levy imposed on them by the terrorists.

Twenty people were reportedly killed in Tsafe, while three others lost their lives in Bakura. Ten residents were killed in Bungudu, according to the reports.

Shehu, who confirmed the attack in Tsafe, requested more time to verify reports on killings in the other LGAs.

He also said he was not aware that the N40 million levy prompted the attack.

“Bandits normally go to a community and attack. We have been having attacks by bandits; I am not aware that the attack is because of their refusal to pay any money,” he said.

Zamfara is one of the states in Northern Nigeria ravaged by insecurity.

Despite heavy military presence in the state, terror attacks have persisted, leaving thousands of residents dead and several others in captivity.

In January, about 200 people were killed and almost 10,000 others displaced in an attack by terrorists in the state.