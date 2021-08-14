25.1 C
Abducted wife, baby of ex-councillor regain freedom

Ijeoma OPARA

THE wife and seven-month-old child of Zamfara ex-councillor Babangida Haruna have regained their freedom after being held captive for more than two days.

Haruna made the announcement through his Facebook page on Friday evening.

“Alhamdulillah, Glory be to Allah, my wife and my baby regained freedom. Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Zamfara State Police Command Mohammed Shehu did not respond to inquiries from The ICIR as of the time of filing this report.

Haruna did not respond to inquiries from The ICIR on details of the release of his wife and child.

Gunmen had invaded Haruna’s residence in Gusau in the early hours of Wednesday and abducted his wife and seven-month-old son.

The attack had left Haruna with gunshot injuries sustained in an attempt by the gunmen to gain entry into the house.

In a phone interview earlier, the Zamfara State Police had told The ICIR that security operatives had been deployed in pursuit of the gunmen.

Mohammed Shehu had said the command had commenced investigations into the attack to ensure the arrest of the gunmen.

