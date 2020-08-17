International flights resume August 29 in Abuja, Lagos airports

HADI Sirika, Minister of Aviation says Nigeria will resume international flights on August 29 starting with Abuja and Lagos international airports.

Sirika made this announcement on Monday on his official Twitter handle, adding that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he wrote.

Sirika had earlier made the announcement at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He explained that the process for the resumption of international flights in the country would be similar to that of the domestic flight resumption.

The Minister thanked Nigerians for their patience while the ban on international flights was enforced and gave an assurance that the protocols and procedures for resumption would be announced in due course.

The Federal Government had in March shut down all airports in the country as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

On July 2, the Minister announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8 while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would commence operations on July 11.

Sirika stated that date for resumption of international flights would be announced in due course.

“I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please,” the Minister wrote on Twitter.