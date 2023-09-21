International Journalist Network seeks French translator

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Joshua Ovorumu
The International Journalists’ Network (IJNet) is calling on applications for the post of a French translator. 

The translator will collaborate closely with the IJNet French editor to add valuable articles and resources for journalists to the French site and the IJNet home office team to ensure the site runs smoothly.

Additionally, the translator will look for, write about, and publish training opportunities in French for IJNet and training opportunities from French to English and English to French.

English to French translators with three to five years of experience are welcome to apply.

Applicants must be fluent in French and English, have excellent written and oral communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively

Experienced journalists can apply for this contract position.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here

