Int’l Women’s Media Foundation offers courage in journalism awards

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for its Courage in Journalism Awards.

The awards honor women who have demonstrated extraordinary strength of character in journalism under difficult or dangerous circumstances.

Winners typically receive cash prizes, which have yet to be determined, and travel to the United States to attend the award ceremonies.

Self-nominations will not be accepted.

Full-time and freelance women journalists working in print, broadcast, or online media in any country can be nominated for the award.

The courage in journalism awards shows people that women journalists are not going to step aside, cannot be silenced, and deserve to be recognised for their strength in the face of adversity. It honors the brave journalists who report on taboo topics, work in environments hostile to women, and share difficult truths.

The organiser says, “Sexual harassment, threats, attacks, government oppression, a stubborn glass ceiling, unequal pay, accusations of fake news, and a growing mistrust of the media all threaten press freedom around the world.”

The deadline for the submission of applications is March 3, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.